Emergency services are in attendance after a crash involving a tanker in Perth city centre.

It is understood a Volkswagen Polo struck the tanker during the collision in the city’s South Street.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are all in attendance following the incident which occurred around 1.35pm.

© Stuart Cowper Photography

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance at a road traffic collision in South Street, Perth.

“Initital reports suggest a vehicle ran into a lorry.”