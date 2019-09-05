Tayside pharmacy workers strike looks set to continue

A pay dispute between pharmacy workers and NHS Tayside looks set to rumble on.

The disagreement relates to what Unite the Union describe as a “flawed job evaluation process” which leaves some workers on a “lower grade than they should be”.

Union members have been striking since August 19 and say they had hoped for a resolution after an independent panel was established to evaluate the current system.

However the union has now claimed this process has now collapsed and have branded the process an “utter farce”, and members say they plan to continue their walkout into next week.

Susan Robertson, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “From day one NHS Tayside has tried to wriggle out of their commitment to an independent process at every opportunity. Unite have now requested an urgent meeting with the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman as we believe that she is not fully aware of NHS Tayside’s outrageous and unprofessional behaviour.

“Pharmacy support workers were ready to go back to work today fully expecting to be awarded the banding grade they deserve. Instead, because of NHS Tayside’s incompetence, they will remain on the picket line.”

Pharmacy support workers at Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary went out on continuous strike a week ago in their dispute over wages.

The 41 workers have been calling for the NHS to raise their pay band by a level for a decade and walked out last month in a bid to force NHS Tayside’s hand

NHS Tayside has now been approached for comment.