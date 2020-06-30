Tayside people raise £110,000 to support local groups in the fight against Covid-19

A huge effort by the people of Tayside to raise funds has resulted in tens of thousands of pounds being handed over to community groups struggling in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sponsored walks, cycle rides, stair climbs, gruelling runs and countless other efforts have raised a staggering £110,000 to support local community groups across the area.

The NHS Tayside Community Innovation Fund, funded through the Tayside Health Fund, helps community groups to develop local improvement projects that will benefit the health and wellbeing of their local population.

Among the groups that have benefited have been Faith In Community, Hearing Voices Network, Dundee Thegither, Tayside Council on Alcohol, and Yusuf Youth Initiative.

Jacky Close, director of Faith in Community, said “People have been pushed into poverty by the current situation. Local grass roots projects have responded with passion and heart, they’ve adapted what they normally do and are now giving food parcels to people who really need it. Funding has allowed us to purchase core ambient foods for these parcels, helping the projects continue to supply this much needed food”.

Richard McIntosh, spokesman for the health board’s charity, said: “We have focused our efforts on projects supporting the most immediate needs – supporting food initiatives, helping the most vulnerable people access online support for example.

“We have been able to fund projects working in many different ways as we all adapt to profound changes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a great privilege to see and be a part of the rapid growth of these initiatives and the positive impact they have achieved. It has been inspiring to see the importance of staying connected with each other in these challenging times.

“We are eager to encourage other charities and community groups in need to apply so that funds can continue to reach those most in need through this challenging time.

“Staff across Tayside have hailed the “huge difference” a Covid-19 grant has made to their work. These awards, made possible by Tayside Health Fund, recognise the incredible work happening in our communities across Tayside.”