Tayside pensioner shocked after scam caller threatened to expose nude picture of her

An 80-year-old Tayside gran was shocked when a scam caller threatened to expose a nude picture of her on social media.

The Angus woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“He said he had a nude picture of me on the computer in front of him and he would be sharing it so my family and friends could all see it.

“I was obviously appalled at what he said but of course there was absolutely no way he could have a picture like that of me – it was purely designed to threaten and intimidate me.”

The woman said that she effectively told the person where to go but after she came off the phone she was in shock at what had just happened.

She said: “It came about because I had received a phone call that I realised was a scam call.

“I refused to engage with the man on the phone and hung up on him. A few minutes later he called back and made the allegations and the threat. I want to highlight this because it could be very damaging if it happened to anyone else.

“I am aware that sometimes women share images of themselves privately and that this can make its way into the public arena. If this threat was made to one of them it could cause them all sorts of upset and distress. I don’t want this happening to anyone else.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman urged anyone who is the victim of a hoax call to get in touch.