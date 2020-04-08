Tayside pensioner charged with setting fire to his home and causing damage

A pensioner has appeared in court over claims that he set fire to his own home.

Malcolm Wilson, 75, is accused of wilfully setting fire to bedding in his property on Perth’s Feus Road on April 5.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Wilson made no plea to the allegation on petition.

It is alleged that Wilson wilfully set fire to bedding which then caused the fire to take effect.

Prosecutors allege that the fire caused damage to the walls and the interior of the property.

During the brief, private hearing Sheriff Graeme Napier continued Wilson’s case for further examination and released him on bail.