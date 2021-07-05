Tayside patients left without medicine due to prescription printing issue

Tayside patients have been left without medication due to a problem printing prescriptions.

GP surgeries across the region were affected on Monday morning and some patients have been told they cannot collect their prescriptions.

Anyone in need of urgent medication has been advised to contact a pharmacy.

NHS Tayside said on Twitter: “There is currently an issue with GP surgeries being unable to print electronic prescriptions.

“If you require an urgent repeat prescription please contact your community pharmacy who will be able to advise you.”

One upset patient, who asked not to be named, said: “I called my GP surgery this morning to order some more medicine because I ran out over the weekend.

“I was shocked when the receptionist told me ‘no’ because there is some issue at the moment with printing the prescriptions out.

‘Really worried’

“This means I’m going to have to go a few days now without any medicine and I’m really worried I’ll get unwell because of it.

“It’s also frustrating to know the medicine is sitting there at the chemist only a few streets away but I can’t get to it because of a printing issue.

“The receptionist said it was an issue all over Tayside, so there will be so many people who are going to be forced to go without because of this.”

NHS Tayside has been asked for more information.