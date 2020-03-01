Tayside patient who recently returned from Italy is confirmed as first case of coronavirus in Scotland

The first case of coronavirus in Scotland has been confirmed.

The patient, who is currently receiving treatment in isolation, is a resident of the Tayside area and is understood to have recently travelled back to Scotland from northern Italy.

Clinicians have already begun contact tracing, the process of gathering details of the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with since returning to the UK.

There have been a total of 698 negative test results in the country before the patient was diagnosed.

According to Scottish and UK protocol all patients presenting with a history and symptoms which may be suggestive of coronavirus will be isolated and appropriate infection prevention and control measures put in place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR) this evening and will be taking part in the UK Government’s resilience (COBR) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister tomorrow morning to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to prepare for further expected cases in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a speedy recovery.

“Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine. Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in England as the number of people infected across the UK leapt to 35.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted it was “inevitable” the deadly virus would continue to spread, and did not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates.

SGoRR will meet again later tomorrow.

More to follow.