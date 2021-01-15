A Tayside OAP who became the first in Scotland to receive the Oxford Covid vaccine has said anyone who refuses to needs their “head examined”.

Retired Cadbury salesman Jim Shaw and NHS consultant Dr Tom Fardon, both received their first dose of the vaccine last week and have sought to reassure others with misgivings about the vaccine that they have “no unusual symptoms” or “side effects.”

© PA

Mr Shaw, 82, now has his name in the history books after receiving his jag on Monday before anyone else in the country, with his wife Malita also vaccinated on the same day.

The Charleston man said: “I’ve never really had any other side effects.

“About 36 to 48 hours after I got the vaccine I did have some muscle pain, but apart from that I’ve been fine.

“I didn’t have any side effects at the site of the injection either, no allergic reaction or anythng like that.

“I’m quite happy about it, but that’s just the way I am, I was totally fine going into it.

“The only issue I’ve had is that it’s gone from 21 days until my second dose to 12 weeks, and I’m not a medical expert but I don’t really understand that.”

Jim enjoys new-found ‘celebrity’ status

Despite his issues with the timing of the second dose, Jim still wants everyone who can have a vaccine to get one.

He added: “I was talking to some friends and I said ‘anyone who doesn’t want this needs their bloody head examined.’

“It’s totally harmless from what I can tell.

“My wife got it too and she’s been fine as well, no issues there.”

While he is still waiting on his second dose of the vaccine, Jim is currently enjoying his newfound status as a local celebrity.

The pensioner added: “I’ve had some friends call me up and ask ‘Jim, what’s it like being famous?’ I told them that I’m actually quite used to it because when I worked at Cadbury I was infamous.”

Meanwhile, Dr Fardon, who works in the Covid-19 ward at Tayside’s Ninewells hospital , was given his first injection of the Pfizer vaccine on December 8.

‘These vaccines have been rigorously tested and deemed safe for use’

The 44-year-old said: “I had already had Covid-19 in April, but despite that I was still quite eager to get the vaccine to minimise my risk of spreading the disease to others because we still don’t fully know if people who have had coronavirus can spread it.

“I was lucky enough to get it on the first day of Ninewell’s vaccination scheme and it was very straightforward.

“They just put an injection in the top left of my arm, just the same as a flu vaccine, then I was able to leave quickly and continue on with my day.

“That evening I had a slightly sore arm and a bit of bruising where the needle was, but since then I have not experienced any sort of unusual side effects.”

The doctor has urged others who are offered the vaccine to accept, saying: “I would very strongly recommend that people take it.

“I understand why people may have their concerns, but both these vaccines have been rigorously tested and deemed safe for use.

© Courtesy Unknown

“The effectiveness on both these vaccines really are excellent and it’s a good step in the right direction.”