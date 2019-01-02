Tayside officers hunting for teen who jumped on BMW, Nissan and other cars on Hogmanay

Police in Tayside are hunting for a teen who jumped on cars on Hogmanay.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm in Dunning Street, Bridge Of Earn.

A male youth was seen to run over and jump on top of a number of cars in the street. At least two cars, a BMW and a Nissan X-Trail, were damaged with dents to the roofs and bonnets and a cracked windscreen.

Other cars may have also been damaged as others were seen to have been run over as well. The total cost of damage caused is so far estimated at around £2,000.

A police statement said: “Officers would like to trace a white male aged 15-17 years old, slim build with short brown hair, who was wearing a white t-shirt with a large black logo on the front and bright blue trainers.

“There were other youths in the area at the time, but only one was seen to run on the cars and cause damage.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Information can also be passed anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/55/19.”