Wednesday, November 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Perthshire

Tayside officers arrest man after alleged discovery of drugs worth more than £30,000

by Steven Rae
November 13, 2019, 8:47 am Updated: November 13, 2019, 9:18 am
© DC ThomsonThe accused is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today.
The accused is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today.
Send us a story

A man has been arrested after police allegedly uncovered drugs worth more than £30,000 in Perthshire.

Around 10am yesterday morning, officers from Perth executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Stanley, a village around eight miles north of the Fair City.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The search is said to have recovered a cannabis cultivation and other illicit substances to the potential value of £32,500, along with a five-figure sum of cash.

© Google
The turn-off for Stanley. The village lies around 7.7 miles north of Perth.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged, and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court later today, a police spokesman added.

Breaking