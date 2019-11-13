Tayside officers arrest man after alleged discovery of drugs worth more than £30,000

A man has been arrested after police allegedly uncovered drugs worth more than £30,000 in Perthshire.

Around 10am yesterday morning, officers from Perth executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Stanley, a village around eight miles north of the Fair City.

The search is said to have recovered a cannabis cultivation and other illicit substances to the potential value of £32,500, along with a five-figure sum of cash.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged, and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court later today, a police spokesman added.