Tayside musician Alwyn, 79, continues musical tour for charity after stroke left him in wheelchair

A well-known Tayside musician who was struck down by a stroke 24 years ago has not let his disability stop him from raising cash for charitable causes.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland need £30,000 to save its stroke support service and expand it across Tayside.

The pilot project aims to help stroke survivors regain their confidence and adjust their lives.

That’s exactly what 79-year-old Perth man Alwyn James had to do since his stroke left him wheelchair-bound.

He was the driving force behind blues and jazz band Roll Wyn James, who played all over Europe.

The popular combo were very much in demand when Alwyn’s illness struck, playing countless concerts in an ever increasingly packed programme.

But despite his situation, Alwyn has continued to play keyboards and harmonica with his latest concert, at Perth Theatre on Sunday, raising over £1,000 for the organisation which has helped him in his recovery.

Before Sunday’s haul he had raised more than £12,500 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and £7,500 for other causes.

The MacKinnon Centre in Broughty Ferry and the stroke unit at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) have greatly helped the musical maestro.

He attends the MacKinnon Centre twice a week and the PRI unit once weekly.

Alwyn said: “The people at the MacKinnon and PRI do a vital work with stroke sufferers.

“It was thanks to the folk at the MacKinnon that I managed the difficult task of getting back into music. The support I have received from them, the PRI people and others has been just fantastic.

“Raising money towards the £30,000 Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland campaign is something I am determined to do.

“I want to ensure others who have had a stroke can do what I have done, get their lives back and achieve their goals.”

More than 100 people attended Sunday’s concert with Alwyn’s bandmates, including guitarist Paul Henderson, bass player Chris Agnew and drummer Kevin Smith, three of the musicians who played with him in Roll Wyn James.

Alwyn played synthesised instruments, as well as the harmonica and despite being 80 on his next birthday, he is busy planning his next gig.