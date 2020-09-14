Tayside music fans could get a chance to see live outdoor concert at unique drive-thru experience

Wagons will be rolling into Tayside as a drive-in country and music extravaganza comes to Angus.

Despite numerous concerts being cancelled this year, locals in the City of Discovery could still be in with a chance of seeing live performers on their doorstep.

The Country Music Drive-In show will take place at Monikie Park on Friday, with audiences enjoying some of Ireland’s top stars from the comforts of their cars.

And there are still tickets available for those desperate to experience that live gig thrill.

James McGarrity, musical director, said “the show must go on” as the organisers looked at ways to give fans a chance to see some live music safely.

He said he was looking forward to returning to the area after performing in the Caird Hall and the Whitehall Theatre among other venues in recent times.

He said: “As performers we all know how hard the performance industry and other businesses have been hit during lockdown.

“We’ve had our first few drive-in shows and they’ve gone down really well.

“It’s been unusual to see people watching us in their cars, in some cases with their window wipers going and honking their horns to show their appreciation.”

James will be joined on stage by Philomena Begley, comedian and entertainer Gary Gamble, and Joe Moore, who will joined by the Keltic Storm Band.

The demand for the live music experience has also led to a shift in the age demographic of those attending the shows.

James added: “All these performers have played in the local area before, traditionally country music has maybe had a certain type of audience, usually 50 age plus.

“With the drive-ins being the only option to possibly see live music this summer we have seen a younger crowd coming to see the events.

“We always get such a warm reception from the fans in Scotland and we can’t wait to get back and perform.”

For more information on tickets visit www.wegottickets.com/event/505039