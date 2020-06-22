Tayside mum urges people to take to the streets to ‘clap for school leavers’

A Tayside mum is urging people to get out on the streets to ‘clap for leavers’ this Friday.

This week school summer term ends, but for children who have been home-schooling for weeks in lockdown, usual celebrations have been cancelled.

Jenny McLaughlin, whose 11-year-old daughter Maisie is about to leave Birkhill Primary School, said pupils across Dundee deserved to be recognised for their efforts during an extremely challenging time.

And she’s calling for people “clap, bang pots, sound horns and make as much noise as we can” at 3.20pm on Friday in place of the final bell.

She said: “There will be no nursery graduations, no last bell rung to mark the sound of the end of primary school, no signing of shirts, no residential trip, no leavers assemblies, no walking out of nursery, primary or secondary school for the last time.

“This virus has robbed our children of a milestone in their lives. Whilst this is a small thing compared to many that have suffered much greater pain from the virus, as a parent of a P7 child I know I am not alone in feeling greatly saddened by this.”

© Supplied

Jenny considered a number of options to mark the end of term but all were prohibited, despite lockdown easing.

“However, a lovely lady came up with what I think is a brilliant suggestion and whilst it by no means replaces what they have missed out on, it could be a lovely gesture” she said.

“So very much in line with what we did across the villages for clap for carers and key workers, I’m asking people join us and clap for all our leavers.”

Jenny said her daughter, who is heading to Monifieth High School after the summer, got to be house captain this year but was really disappointed not to be able to carry out the role.

“I keep telling her in that 20 years’ time she will have a completely different leavers’ story to everyone else which is quite special, but she can’t see that at the moment,” she added.

“I hope a lot of people will come out to clap – I know someone who plays the bagpipes is planning to go to the school on Friday to play as well, which will be nice.

“The village has always been pretty supportive with the ‘clap for carers’, so I think they will come out for this as well.

“I have such strong memories of the last bell of primary school ringing, and she and her friends won’t get to experience that, so we are just trying to replace that with something else.

“When they all go into high school it is inevitable they will drift into new groups so if something does get organised for them later on in the year, they will have all moved on by then.

“It will be a nice way to mark their time at school, otherwise it will go uncelebrated and unrecognised.”