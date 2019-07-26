Tayside mum shaves head after reaching crowdfunding target to help refugees

A Tayside woman has been so touched by the plight of people in the refugee camp at Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos that she has gathered a huge array of clothing to be sent to them in a 40-foot container.

And mum-of-two Suzanne Milne from Perth really has gone the extra mile to help those who have been driven from their homes by war and persecution.

The 37-year-old pledged she would have her long locks, which reached down her back, shorn off if she managed to raise the £3,000-plus required to get the container and ship the goods out to Lesbos.

She is £400 short of what she needs but courageously said goodbye to her lovingly tended hair at Emmie Hair in Perth.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Suzanne has recently returned from Moria which houses about 8,000 asylum seekers.

She said: “Supplies are desperately needed and I am grateful for all the donations of clothing I have had which will be shipped out soon. I said I would have my head shaved if I raised my target and I have done so through crowdfunding.

“The people stuck in Moria need all the help they can get. I want to do my bit and encourage others to get involved.”