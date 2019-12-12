Tayside mother and daughter duo donate toys and books to sick kids

A Tayside daughter and mum decided that instead of giving Christmas cards this year they would donate toys and books to sick kids.

Cara Hockley and her mum Karen also got their friends and family involved to donate towards the Sunshine Box, which supplies items to children’s wards in Dundee and Perth.

Cara, who is a patient in the children’s investigation unit at Ninewells, said: “We decided to donate items to the Sunshine Box because it’s a great cause. The gifts help children who are in hospital. It takes their minds off things and helps cheer them up.

“I’ve been a patient in the unit for a long time so I know first hand how great it is. Over the last year-and-a-half I’ve been volunteering with the Sunshine Box, helping them organise the donations and activities.

“My favourite thing so far was when Disney characters came to visit.

“I couldn’t believe it when more and more people were donating things. We even have a family friend who lives in Canada donate selection boxes.”