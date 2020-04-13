Tayside mental health services continue throughout coronavirus outbreak

Mental health patients across Tayside are continuing to get the support they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the lock down now entering its fourth week, both Carseview Centre in Dundee and Murray Royal Hospital in Perth are continuing to look after mental health inpatients as normal.

And although some appointments are now being done via video link, those who still need face-to-face treatment can still do so.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “During the Covid-19 outbreak, our priority is to deliver high quality care in the setting that is most appropriate for our patients.

“Inpatient mental health services are continuing to be provided across Tayside at either the Carseview Centre in Dundee, or at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

“We would like to reassure our patients, service users and their families that mental health inpatient care in Tayside remains available for any patient, should this be necessary.

“There is no restriction on admissions.”

As well as continuing with its inpatient care, the mental health team is using the health care’s ‘Near Me’ video link service to make sure they stay connected to their patients.

The spokeswoman added: “Many of our community mental health patients have been moved from face-to-face appointments to telephone support, in order to protect people from Covid-19.

“We have also been using NHS Tayside’s Near Me video link service which allows us to connect with our patients remotely.

“For some patients, face-to-face treatment is the only option and we are continuing to provide this.

“We are also delivering some specialist medicines and our process for this has been developed to observe social distancing measures.

“We appreciate that people will have anxieties about their health and may well be struggling to cope with social isolation, which is why we have doubled the availability of telephone support for our service users and their carers.”

