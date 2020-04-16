Tayside men’s shed groups on hold during the coronavirus lockdown

Members of men’s sheds across Tayside are looking forward to getting back up and running after the coronavirus lockdown.

The community groups provide activities for men, mainly those who are retired, to do making and mending activities in a social environment.

There are similar groups across Tayside, and further afield, encouraging men to build social connections and friendships, as well as carrying out jobs in their community, to try and combat loneliness.

However, with the lockdown in place, the local men’s sheds have put most of their activities on hold – both because of the social distancing guidelines, and also because many of the organisations they were assisting with projects are now temporarily closed.

Carse Men’s Shed normally meets in Swan House in Dundee – but Jim Stephen from the group has said they have suspended their sessions.

He said: “Most of the sheds are shut, and will be until further notice.

“We had some craft shows lined up, but they have all been cancelled too which is not very nice.

“But that is the way of it and we have to carry on with life.

“Everything is on hold at the moment, we can’t manage anything at the moment.”

He added: “We are certainly looking forward to the end of this because we can’t make anything at all at the moment.”

Meanwhile Doug Sutherland from Scone Airport Men’s Shed has said a lot of their projects have been put on hold.

He said: “Unfortunately, like everything else, we have gone into suspension at the moment.

“There are about 25 of us and we are twiddling our thumbs, waiting to get started.

“For example Scone in Bloom are needing a crate completely refurbished, we were making a wellie boot station for Balbeggie Nursery and we had a project or two at RDM Primary School.

“All these projects were in the offing, but now we are just waiting to get up and running again – hopefully it will not be too long.”

Doug said instead the group has been focusing on staying social during the lockdown, and trying to find ways of interacting with each other to ensure none of their members find themselves too isolated.

He continued: “We have got a new website going and we are keeping in touch with each other on what is happening.

“It is good to keep that social aspect going.”