Barry Fraser, 34, and 36-year-old Gary Thoms, will stand trial accused of abducting and stabbing another man.

The pair allegedly abducted Lee Smith on Fintryside on July 14, causing him to jump out of a first floor window before detaining him against his will.

Thereafter Fraser, of Fintry Drive, and Thoms, a prisoner at Perth, allegedly struck him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

A trial was fixed for December 9.