A ban on under-18s eating on their own in a Tayside fast food takeaway has been lifted.

McDonald’s imposed new rules at its restaurant in Dunkeld Road, Perth, in January which meant that unaccompanied people under the age of 18 weren’t allowed to eat there on their own after 7pm.

That was in response to antisocial behaviour problems the restaurant had experienced.

But a McDonald’s spokeswoman today confirmed that the policy was no longer in place.

She said: “The ban has been lifted — it’s no longer in force.

“It was a temporary measure which has been reviewed and lifted.

“That said, our policy on antisocial behaviour remains the same — we don’t tolerate it and those displaying it will be asked to leave.”

The situation came to light when 19-year-old Keiran Swindle and a group of his friends, who are all over the age of 18, were asked to leave the restaurant in January.

The group were told by staff to pack up their half-eaten food and leave because under-20s were not permitted to sit in after 7pm.

Keiran, who lives in Muirton, insisted he had not been given the chance to finish his food when he was told to leave the busy restaurant.

He said: “I was asked for ID and after they looked at it, I was asked to leave.

“We managed to get food because it was just before 7pm but at 7pm they just handed us a bag and asked us to pack up our food.

“The whole thing was just strange and embarrassing. Being asked for ID in McDonald’s is just a step too far.”

The fast food chain later apologised for the error, saying: “Our Perth restaurant has regrettably experienced recent issues with antisocial behaviour and the decision was made to temporarily restrict access to unaccompanied under 18-year-olds after 7pm.

“In this instance, the customer was over 18 and should not have been asked to leave the restaurant.”