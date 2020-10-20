Tayside man who lost his wife to rare cancer is honoured by Cancer Research

A Tayside dad who lost his wife to a rare genetic cancer has been honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards life-saving research.

Jo Williamson, 69, from Auchterhouse, scooped the Uniting Communities award at Cancer Research UK’s Flame of Hope Awards.

Retired wine-buyer Jo, whose wife Sue died aged 57 on December 23, 2003 after battling cancer for 10 years, has spent the time since raising funds and awareness for Cancer Research.

His support of the charity saw Jo chosen to star in a UK-wide TV campaign called “I Pledge”.

He was filmed hillwalking at dawn on one of the coldest days of the year for the campaign which encourages people to make a pledge to leave something in their wills to help beat cancer for future generations.

He appears in the TV advert, poster and billboard campaign alongside nurses, doctor and scientists who commit to turn these pledges in to new breakthroughs.

And he has now been recognised with an award at a virtual ceremony.

Jo said: “It’s a fantastic campaign which I’m proud to be a part of and feel very passionately about.

“My wife Sue was a great family person and our children were absolutely the most important part of her life.

“I’m fortunate now to have seven grandchildren and I know how much Sue would have loved them.

“I was amazed to even be nominated for a Flame of Hope award but to win is an honour.”

The rare cancer that killed Sue, pheochromocytoma, can be caused by a faulty gene.

Doctors said there was a 50/50 chance that Jo’s children would also carry the faulty SDH-B gene.

All four of his children were tested and while his eldest children, Katie, 44, and Jonathan, 42, do not have it, it has been inherited by his 39-year-old twins, Jennie Chinembiri and James Williamson. This gives them a higher cancer risk so they are regularly scanned for tumours.

Jo, who has been a campaigns ambassador for Cancer Research UK since 2016, regularly emails MSPs about prioritising cancer services.

He also raised £80,000 in three months as part of the Medoc Marathon in the French countryside.