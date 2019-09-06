Tayside man who will die today at Swiss clinic calls on Holyrood to review assisted dying laws

A terminally-ill Tayside man has issued a final plea to politicians to legalise assisted dying in Scotland, on the day he is due to die in Switzerland

Richard Selley, 65, of Perth called on Holyrood to support an assisted dying bill which would allow other people with terminal conditions to have the option to end their lives on their own terms and without having to travel abroad.

Richard, a retired teacher, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2015.

He travelled to the Dignitas clinic in Zurich with wife Elaine this week, saying he did not want to suffer any longer.

In his last video (above), released by Dignity in Dying Scotland, Richard said he was entering the final stage of his journey.

Dignity in Dying is a campaign group which advocates that assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults should be legal in the UK, with the expenses of his trip costing him around £10,000 in total.

Richard said: “I hope that members of the Scottish Parliament support an assisted dying bill in the future.

“I think the momentum for a change in the law is growing.

“It will be too late for me but I hope that sometime soon people in my position will have the choice to have a peaceful death at a time of their choosing.”

He added: “Despite what some people think, Dignitas do not let people simply fly to Zurich, knock on their door and ask to die.

“I have already had to compose letters, write a life story and obtain medical records that prove that I am terminally ill.

“This has been stressful, particularly as my GP was advised to refuse my request for an up-to-date medical report.”

© Supplied

Ally Thomson, director of Dignity in Dying Scotland, said Richard and Elaine had shown “immense bravery and dignity” in sharing their story with the public, and claimed Scotland’s law on assisted dying was outdated and needed to be reviewed.

He added: “The outpouring of support they have received from members of the public and parliamentarians has been overwhelming but not surprising,”