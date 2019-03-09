Tayside man tries to break world skiing record for charity

Big-hearted Jack Bruce is launching a brave bid to set a new world record for the furthest distance skied in eight hours – while raising cash for charity at the same time.

The Invergowrie man aims to cover 200km in Courchevel, France, in aid of Walking with the Wounded.

It takes place on Saturday March 30, and Jack has launched an online JustGiving page to boost his fundraiser.

He’ll be attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the greatest distance skied in eight hours.

The distance he hopes to cover – including a climb of 75,000 vertical feet – is the equivalent of skiing down Everest two and a half times.

Jack’s feat will be the first of its kind attempted to enter the record books.

Jack, 65, says he’s kept on top of his fitness ahead of the challenge.

He said: “I keep myself fit anyway with regular trips to the gym.

“But I have been over to France a few times in December, January and again last week to train.

“It is a bit like football in that you can get yourself fit, but you have to get yourself match fit.

“And the more time on the skis the better you will get.”

Jack told how he plans to update the public on his progress during the event on his Facebook page and added: “There may well be a video update before, during and/or after the event so stay tuned. If you want any more information regarding the challenge please don’t hesitate in contacting me, probably best through Facebook.

Walking with the Wounded was established in 2010 and supports the employment of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

The organisation can help find new careers outside the military, reintegrate former servicemen and women into society and also provide long-term security for themselves and their families.

It also offers support to homeless veterans and those in the criminal justice system.