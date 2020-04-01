Tayside man set to stand trial for stealing car and driving while disqualified

A man has denied taking a car without permission and driving it in Dundee while disqualified.

Jason O’Neil, 25, allegedly took the vehicle from an address in Middlehills, Coupar Angus without the consent of its owner or another responsible person.

O’Neil is accused of then driving the car in Fairbairn Street, Dundee while disqualified, and driving it without valid insurance.

The offences are said to have taken place between February 3 and 4 last year.

In addition, prosecutors claim O’Neil failed to appear at court when ordained to on January 9 this year, having been granted bail on September 26 2019.

O’Neil, of Whitfield Gardens, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for his most recent hearing due to the coronavirus crisis closing Tayside’s other courthouses.

He denies all of the charges, and will stand trial on October 19 at Perth Sheriff Court. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for October 1, and he was bailed in the meantime.