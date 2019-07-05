Tayside man John cycles around Iceland border while battling Parkinson’s, raising £7k

A man who suffers from Parkinson’s has defied his condition by cycling around the entire land border of Iceland in an endurance challenge.

John MacPhee biked across the entire 832-mile route in just 56 hours and 59 minutes, as part of the 72-hour WOW Cyclathon.

Although the team completed the challenge 13 hours more quickly than expected, the adventure was not without its challenges.

A lack of sleep, as well as constantly poor weather conditions, were just some of the challenges faced by the team.

John’s main test was managing his Parkinson’s medication which helps with symptoms such as tremors and slowness of movement.

He said: “My medication tends to only work for nine hours before my body begins to stiffen up again.

“I had to take more medication than I was used to.”

John described the periods when his medication wasn’t effective as like “falling off a cliff.”

As well as his medication, John had one special trick to help him when he hit a wall – chocolate raisins.

“You need to eat something to give you an instant energy hit,” he said.

A support system – including a minibus to carry food and supplies – was on hand to ensure John and the team completed the course.

Due to the time of year, the sun only set for 15 minutes a day in Iceland, allowing the team to enjoy all of the scenery that was on offer.

John said: “The landscape was so diverse.

“We passed through lava fields, glaciers and large open air lagoons. It was breathtakingly beautiful.”

After cycling through all the beauty that the country has to offer, John and the team were delighted to finally cross the finishing line.

John said: “We finished just after sunrise at around 3.30am.

“It was very emotional but I managed to cross the line without crying.

“However, when we finally stopped and took everything in, tears were rolling down my face.”

John, from Perth, took on the challenge along with a team of nine others, including his wife Yvonne, to raise money for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

The team raised £7,000 for the charity.

The money will be used to fund research that aims to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.