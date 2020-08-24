Tayside man jailed for dragging ex from gran’s Dundee home after she declined to let him use phone

A sheriff jailed a man who angrily threw his partner out of his gran’s flat because she wouldn’t let him use his phone.

Aaron De Shafta told the woman to “get out” after the pair became embroiled in a heated argument during a boozy get together at the property on Atholl Street back in July.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman, who had only been romantically involved with De Shafta for a short period, refused to hand over her phone when De Shafta asked to use it.

“At that point, the accused became abusive and began shouting at her telling her to leave his flat,” fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said.

“The accused then pulled the witness by her arm and tried to pull her through the flat.

“Another witness saw the accused dragging the complainer through the hall and he then threw her out of the flat.”

De Shafta then locked out the woman who, in turn, called the police.

When being cautioned and charged, De Shafta replied: “I’ve not assaulted anyone.”

The 27-year-old, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner by seizing her by the body, pulling her and dragging her by the body on Atholl Street on July 20.

Defence solicitor Linda Clark said there was an element of provocation on the woman’s part after she had said “make me” when De Shafta had repeatedly asked her to leave.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane sentenced De Shafta to four months in prison.