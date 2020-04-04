Tayside man halfway to achieving 500 blood donations asks others to ‘get on board’

A man from Tayside who has donated blood more than 250 times says he is only halfway to his ultimate goal of 500.

Duncan Heaton-Armstrong, 59, from Kinfauns, Perth is encouraging others to get involved and says blood is still needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I started giving whole blood in 1978 when I was 17, then in 1992 I became a plasma donor and I donated in Edinburgh in 1992-2005.”

After moving to Fife he began donating at Ninewells Hospital, donating once every month and hit his 255th donation last week.

Duncan said: “It is just something that has been a habit, it is almost easy. I was in on Friday and my next appointment is in three weeks’ time.

“It’s something that I have always done. It’s half a gallon of diesel and an hour of my time. It makes a huge difference.

“It’s lovely, the staff in Edinburgh knew me all the way through and the staff in Ninewells are lovely. It is a lovely relaxing atmosphere.

“If I could get up to 500 over the next 20 years it would be quite something.”

Duncan did add the procedure is not particularly comfortable as it involves lying on a bed with a needle in your arm.

However, he added: “Once you start it, it becomes very easy and you want to keep going.

“It is very necessary because procedures are still going on. The last thing we need is operations to be stopped for lack of blood. There are still car accidents, there are still people in need of blood through this.

“I would very much encourage everybody, either experienced donors or people who have never done it before, to start.”

The Dundee Blood Donor Centre which is based at Ninewells has temporarily moved location to the Marryat Hall for the foreseeable future.

The Marryat Hall is part of the Caird Hall complex, in City Square.

Anyone able to and not impacted by any of the recent Covid-19 changes, who is under 70 and fits the criteria, can donate.

The Marryat Hall will be open on Tuesdays from 12:30-3:20pm, and 4:30-7:30pm, on Wednesdays from 10-1:30pm and on Fridays from 10-1pm and 2-3:30pm.

Sessions are by appointment only.

