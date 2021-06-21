A Tayside man was jailed for 16 months after admitting trying to supply drugs to three schoolchildren in a supermarket car park.

A teenager agreed to take a tablet 39-year-old Ronald Reilly said was valium but said she would consume it in the toilets of the Tesco car park in Mart Road, Dingwall.

However, the trio went straight to the nearby police station, reported what had happened and handed over the white tablet.