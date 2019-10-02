Tayside man Chris travels to Nairobi to help children in extreme poverty

He lives in the idyllic countryside just outside Perth, but Chris Macintosh also has a focus on a side of life which is not so rich.

He is a member of When I Grow Up, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering children in extreme poverty.

A visit to the slum area of Huruma in Nairobi three years ago proved such a huge eye-opener that the 61-year-old decided to do what he could to make a difference.

Chris said: “On the day of the Brexit vote in the UK, I was in Huruma.

“I recall wondering, rather selfishly, how I was going to get home because of the drop in the value of the pound.

“As a Christian for more years than I can count, I try to follow the teachings of Jesus.

“He was a complete radical and turned on its head the former religious practices which had focused on the appearance of piety.

“In trying to practise what I preach, I have sought to dedicate some of my holidays every year to Christian outreach.

“This was a little different as I had never seen poverty like I saw in Huruma.”

The area has a population of between 500,000-600,000 who live in an area of just two square miles.

There is no sanitation, no medical supplies, no state provided education and only eight police officers.

Life expectancy is very low, disease is rampant and 40% of the children are HIV positive – and there are a lot of orphans.

Chris, a member of Perth Church of the Nazarene, added: “Before going to Huruma, I had been in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and saw the devastation that caused.

“Huruma is a different sort of devastation but it is a horrendous situation the people there are in.”

It was former Tayside Christian Fellowship pastor Gilbert Foster, field director of the When I Grow Up team in Kenya, who introduced Chris to the Huruma work.

“I couldn’t help but be struck by the poverty I encountered,” he said. “It really is appalling – it is quite heartbreaking.”

From small home gatherings where they discuss extreme poverty, to dinner parties where they share their story of seeing it and applying to UK-based foundations that help in the areas of education and poverty, When I Grow Up hopes to begin a grassroots movement of people who agree where you live should not determine if you live.

Anyone interested in helping the organisation should contact When I Grow Up (UK), 1st Floor Standard Buildings, 94 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6PH.

More information, including how to make donations to the group, is available by emailing infoUK@whenigrowup-global.com.