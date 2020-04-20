Tayside man accused of spitting in another’s face and claiming to have coronavirus

A man has appeared in court over claims that he endangered a man’s life by spitting in his face and claiming to have coronavirus.

Darren Oakes is also alleged to have acted abusively before urinating in the rear cage of a police van.

The 46-year-old appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Oakes, of Leslie Court, Perth, allegedly spat on the man’s face and claimed to be infected with coronavirus to the danger of his life on April 16 on Leslie Court.

Between Leslie Court and Dundee, Oakes allegedly shouted, falsely claimed to police that he had been threatened with a baseball bat and urinated in the rear cage of a police van.

Oakes made no plea and his case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail.