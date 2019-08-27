Tayside lottery millionaire continues to deny claims she attacked ex-partner

Lottery millionaire Gillian Bayford has continued to deny claims she attacked her former partner.

The 47-year-old will stand trial on December 5, with an intermediate diet set for November 14.

Ms Bayford is accused of assaulting Gavin Innes at addresses on Dundee’s Adam Drive and Braeside, Auchterhouse.

Prosecutors allege that Bayford – who scooped £148 million in 2012 – repeatedly struck and punched the man on the head and neck to his injury on three occasions between August 7 and October 31 2017.

Bayford, of Bughties Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in person today.