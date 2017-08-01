Thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s Perth Show, with organisers claiming it will be “bigger and better than ever”.

The 155th agricultural, equestrian, food and fun extravaganza takes place at Perth’s South Inch on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,200 head of livestock will compete in 340 classes.

There will be prizes for cooking and handcraft, while trade stands, sideshows, entertainment, activities, music and parades will add to the vibrancy of the annual event.

Visitor numbers should be boosted by the announcement that the event has secured a prestigious double by hosting two national cattle shows — the second National Highland Cattle Gathering and the Scottish National Simmental Show.

Secretary Neil Forbes said: “Perth Show attracts thousands of visitors each year.

“This year’s show will continue to feature many of the traditional aspects of agricultural shows, valued by generations of farmers, as well as new and exciting visitor attractions.

“Perth Show is so much more than just a day out for the farmers. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever.”