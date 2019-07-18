Tayside lifeboat crew sent to pull in stranded vessel after it suffers engine failure

A Tayside lifeboat crew was sent out to pull in a stranded vessel after it suffered engine failure and started drifting towards the coast.

The yacht, Amboina, sent out a distress call at around 8pm last night after breaking down around three miles south of Arbroath.

Light winds were nudging the boat towards the coast, prompting the request for assistance from the boat’s sole crew member.

HM Coastguard requested that RNLI Arbroath assisted, and the inshore lifeboat was launched to assist.

The local RNLI crew were able to tow the boat into Arbroath within the hour, where it was safely tied up to a pontoon at the outer harbour.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The RNLI lifeboat towed the yacht into Arbroath following an engine failure.

“There was one person on board the vessel and no reports of the individual being at risk.”