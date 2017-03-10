A spectacular Lego show is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Tayside.

The Brick City exhibition has opened at the Perth Museum and Art Gallery and features dozens of intricately-designed recreations of world-famous landmarks.

One of the main attractions is a model of London’s St Pancras Station, made up of around 120,000 Lego pieces.

There are also versions of the Olympic Park in London and the Roman Colosseum, as well as Edinburgh and New York street scenes, amongst others.

The main pieces have been created by Edinburgh-based artist Warren Elsmore, who gave up a job in IT to be a full-time Lego artist.

Some of the work has been created and submitted by local residents after museum staff put out an appeal for their creations to become part of the exhibition.

A new model of the Perth museum is also being built by a member of staff.

Many of the local models will go on display in a second room, which will also feature a Lego pit and interactive area where youngsters will be encouraged to make their own creations.

The second area, which is sponsored by local construction firm A&J Stephen, will be officially opened on Saturday.

The exhibition runs until Sunday May 7.