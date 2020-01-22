Tayside lawyer castigated for ‘derogatory and offensive’ remarks in housing disputes gone wrong

A Tayside lawyer has been severely reprimanded after calling a client “a sad and pathetic man” and making “derogatory” remarks about his mental health issues in a heated discussion over legal instructions.

Ross Porter, who ran his own practice in Perth, sent a series of bitterly worded emails to the man and his mother after taking issue with legal instructions they wanted him to carry out.

The man, whose name has been redacted from public documents, had asked for advice in a dispute with a letting agent.

Porter, 56, had believed the man, named as Mr A, was seeking a “completely unrealistic” amount of money from his letting agent and ultimately believed he did not have a case.

However, upon being told by his client he was being “openly indignant, provocative and rude”, the lawyer fired back with comments criticised by the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) “inappropriate”.

In an email sent on April 1 2014, Porter said: “In my dealings with you you have struck me as the sort of person who doesn’t like to be told he is wrong. I’m telling you you are wrong.”

Weeks before, Mr A’s mother had sought to sue a builder over the cost of work and inconvenience caused – and Porter’s services were called upon.

However, a bitter dispute ensued when the man and his mother suggested appointing a surveyor of their choosing to assess the building work.

Porter and the man engaged in a venomous spat over legal knowledge by email, resulting in the disgraced lawyer telling the woman to “keep your son out of my way”.

She then dismissed the solicitor, telling him: “The language you use is completely inappropriate.”

Porter fired back, telling the son he had “various mental health issues” and an “enormous chip on your shoulder”.

He added: “You are obviously unemployable, or lazy or stupid, probably all three.

“You are a sad and pathetic man. You are argumentative, arrogant, pedantic and literal, the last vestiges of a fool.

“I’m glad I won’t have to deal with you further and I pity anyone who does.”

The man submitted a complaint to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC) in September that year.

A panel convened by the SSDT concluded that Porter was guilty of professional misconduct, censured him, and ordered him to pay the complainers’ costs.

It noted that Porter had been “aware of the Secondary Complainer’s (Mr A’s) mental health background and this made his comments particularly offensive”.

In mitigation, Porter said he took full responsibility for the misconduct, and blamed it on tiredness and stress. He stated he had no intention of returning to legal practise.

Porter was contacted for comment.