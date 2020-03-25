Tayside hotels and holiday parks take new measures following coronavirus lockdown

Hotels and holiday parks have begun to close their doors following the new lockdown measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that hotels, B&Bs and caravan parks would be closed apart from permanent residents or to key workers.

Local venues are now beginning to close in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Perth Road-based Invercarse Hotel will be closed for the foreseeable future from Wednesday.

The hotel had been offering rooms only in recent days but are now closing in compliance with the new measures.

Martina Whiting, director of Invercarse’s parent company Redwood Leisure, said: “We are taking the government’s advice and closing the doors. We will be closed until at least April 13.

“It’s for customers’ and our staff’s wellbeing. Recently we have only been running on a room-only basis.

“We don’t have any live-in staff or residents and we won’t be offering any deliveries or takeaway services.

“At the moment there is no income, only costs. We are going to have to just weather the storm just like everybody else.”

The director of Riverview Caravan Park in Monifieth said that they would not be able to allow access to people who own caravans at the site.

Carol Hosea added that previous bookings had been extended until later in the year.

“We are now closed for the next few weeks,” she said.

“We don’t have any permanent residents, we are strictly a holiday park. Unfortunately it will have a major impact on us.

“It’s difficult because there are people who own holiday homes but they won’t be allowed to use them. It will hurt the local economy because the people who come here put a lot into the area financially.

“We’ve just got to go with it because it’s not something we’ve had to experience before.”