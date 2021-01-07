Eight coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Tayside and Fife in the past day.

Four of the deaths were in Perth and Kinross, while Fife and Dundee recorded two each. Angus recorded one.

Scotland as a whole recorded 78 deaths from coronavirus over the same time period.

It comes as 2,649 new cases were recorded across the country, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. This is up from 2,039 yesterday.

There has been 355 new positive cases locally, including 51 in Angus, 101 in Dundee, 58 in Perth and Kinross and 145 in Fife.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,779.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.3%, up from 10.5% on the previous day.

There are 1,467 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 83 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 100 are in intensive care, an increase of 5.

Ms Sturgeon said the R number – the rate of reproduction of the virus – is currently estimated to be above one.

She added that as of Sunday 113,459 people had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and medics are “well over halfway through” vaccinating care home residents.

All over-80s should be vaccinated within the next four weeks.

More than 1,100 vaccination sites will be opened across Scotland next week, mainly in GPs surgeries.

Restrictions on evictions will be extended until the end of March.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 16,396 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 1.919 were in Angus, 4,839 in Dundee, 7,125 in Fife, and 2,784 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 553.

January 6 – seven local deaths

Seven coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland the total number of new deaths is 68, the joint highest since the second wave began.

The most recent data also reveals that more people are currently in hospital in Tayside than at the peak of the first wave.

It comes as 2,039 new cases were recorded across the country.

The new positive cases include 52 in Angus, 80 in Dundee, 44 in Perth and Kinross and 89 in Fife.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,701

The daily test positivity rate is 10.5%, down from 14.8% on Tuesday.

There are 1,384 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 37 from yesterday.

Of these patients, 95 are in intensive care, an increase of 2 in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 16,306 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 1.868 were in Angus, 4,738 in Dundee, 6,980 in Fife, and 2,726 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 552.

Coronavirus statistics – January 5

Tayside and Fife have recorded 350 new coronavirus cases over the bank holiday weekend.

Scotland has recorded 11 deaths from coronavirus, a figure which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said could be “artificially low” as a result of the public holiday.

The statistics include three deaths in Fife, while Tayside recorded none.

The new positive cases include 49 in Angus, 89 in Dundee, 72 in Perth and Kinross and 140 in Fife.

It comes as the latest Scottish Government statistics show 2,529 new cases were recorded across the country.

The new mutated form of the virus is responsible for half of all new cases and “is rising” according to Ms Sturgeon.

She said the current situation is “more serious than it has been at any time since the spring” due to the more transmissible variant becoming more common.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,633.

The daily test positivity rate is 14.8%, down from 15% on Monday, when 1,905 cases were recorded.

There are 1,347 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 255 in the last week.

Of these patients, 93 are in intensive care, an increase of 28 in the past seven days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 16, 041 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 1.816 were in Angus, 4,658 in Dundee, 6,891 in Fife, and 2,682 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 545.

‘No reason’ why Scottish elections wont go ahead

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it may be possible to lift the latest Covid-19 restrictions if the vaccination programme manages to push ahead of the virus in the “race” over the coming months.

She said the health service hopes to vaccinate everyone on the priority list – some 2.7 million people – by early May.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme she also said she can see “no reason” why the Scottish Parliament election due in May should not go ahead.

Scotland placed back into lockdown

Scotland will be placed in lockdown for January with a legal requirement to stay at home, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced at the Scottish Parliament.

She said: “It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year.

“The advice of our clinical advisers is clear that the increased transmissibility of the new variant means that the current Level 4 measures may not be sufficient to bring the R number back below one.

“It is essential that we further limit interaction between different households to stem the spread and bring the situation back under control, while we vaccinate more people.

“In short, we must return for a period to a situation much closer to the lockdown of last March.”

NHS capacity is already beginning to strain at some health boards, the First Minister said, with NHS Ayrshire and Arran currently at 96% capacity, while Borders, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire are above 60%.

People who are shielding in Scotland have been told not to go into work.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If you were shielding and you cannot work from home, our clear advice now is that you should not go into work at all.

“The chief medical officer is writing to everyone who falls into this category, and his letter will count as a fit note for those who need it.”

Unlike the lockdown in March, no restrictions will be put on outdoor exercise.

However, the First Minister said, rules around outdoor gatherings will change to only allow two people from two households to meet outdoors.