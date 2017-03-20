Police are appealing for witnesses after a Tayside home was targeted by thieves twice in the space of hours.

House keys, a Samsung computer tablet and a mobile phone were stolen from the flat on St Vigeans Road in Arbroath sometime between 6pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

Four watches were then stolen from the same address at around 1am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious persons in the area at these times, should contact Police Scotland on 101 as they may have information that could assist with our inquiries.

“We would remind residents to make sure the windows and doors of your home are locked.

“Please look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland on 101.

“Information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org”