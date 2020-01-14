Tayside home nurse who quit after ‘pre-potting’ elderly residents’ meds banned for four months

A care home nurse who administered medicine to elderly residents in an “alarming” fashion has been banned from practising for four months.

Brian Thomson had worked at Finavon Court Care Home for 17 years before he resigned following an investigation into the way he was giving medicine to residents.

Staff at the care home, run by national provider HC-One, raised concerns about his conduct after he was seen leaving the door of the treatment room – used to store medicine – open on two occasions on the same day.

He initially denied doing this when pressed by internal investigators, but later said it was “maybe the case” that he had left the room unlocked.

Workers also witnessed Mr Thomson “pre-potting” medication for multiple residents – a practice which carries risks including residents being given the wrong medicines, or the wrong dosages.

He was then seen giving the medicine out without filling in the appropriate reports one resident at a time – a practice described by one witness as “alarming” – and then signed off every report at once.

Following the allegations of misconduct – which all occurred between June 19 and 20 2018 – Mr Thomson was called into an investigation meeting on June 20.

He then quit his job and has not worked as a nurse since last year.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) was called in to further investigate the claims and has determined that Mr Thomson breached patient safety rules.

Mr Thomson, however, said that he had “always” done things this way for “quickness” despite knowing it was wrong.

An independent panel convened by the watchdog to investigate his conduct concluded that the nurse, who had been registered to practise since 1990, had not shown “any evidence of insight” into his misconduct.

It added that he “did not appear to recognise the potential harm that could have been caused” as a result of his taking shortcuts and did not appear to show “any genuine remorse” despite apologising.

Suspending Mr Thomson for four months, the NMC said: “In light of the lack of sufficient evidence of remorse, insight and remediation, the panel considered that a risk of repetition remains.

“It considered that Mr Thomson remained liable to act in a way which could put patients at risk of harm, bring the profession into disrepute or breach fundamental tenets of the profession in the future.

“Having regard to all of the above, the panel was satisfied that Mr Thomson’s fitness to

practise is currently impaired.”

A spokeswoman for Finavon Court said: “We are pleased the Nursing and Midwifery Council has taken action against this individual after we referred the case to them.

“At HC-One we take our responsibility to provide the highest quality, kindest care to all our residents seriously and always support steps to protect older people in care.

“When concerns were raised about this individual we immediately suspended them and worked closely with the NMC to support their investigation.

“We confirm this individual is no longer employed by the organisation.”

Mr Thomson declined to comment when approached.