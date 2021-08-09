Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tayside Hindu Centre reopens doors by honouring NHS workers in festival of unity

By Rebecca Baird
August 9, 2021, 12:00 pm
Dancer Rathna Bhargavi Veerni performed at the ceremony. Pictures: Alan Richardson.
NHS workers were honoured for their work to protect their communities during the pandemic yesterday, as Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community Centre celebrated Raksha Bandhan – a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

The Hindu festival, celebrated on the the full moon day of July-August, saw the Dundee-based cultural centre opened its doors for its first in-person event since lockdown began.

And in a fitting tribute, NHS workers were invited to be honoured as “protectors”, along with members of the police, the Royal Air Force, the Army and the Royal Navy.

Dancer Rathna Bhargavi Veerni, a Dundee medical student, performed at the ceremony. Picture: Alan Richardson.

Among the invited guests were NHS Dr Rajesh Sharma, Dundee West councillor Fraser MacPherson, Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw and fire service officer Lewis Duncan.

Raksha Bandhan, which translates to “protection” and “bond”, is traditionally a celebration of the love between a brother and sister.

On the day of the full moon, sisters tie “rakhi” (small bracelets or amulets) on the wrists of their brothers to protect them against evil influences, and pray for their long life and happiness.

Petty Officer Gavin Adamson receives his rakhi from nine-year-old Rhea Sekhi. Picture: Alan Richardson.

The brothers, in turn, give a gift which is a promise that they will protect their sisters from any harm.

‘Unity’

But the gesture is not limited to biological siblings.

Raina Penman, chairperson of the Tayside Hindu Centre, explained that Raksha Bandhan is also “a great sacred verse of unity, acting as a symbol of life’s advancement and a leading messenger of togetherness.”

Members of the forces show off the rakhi. Picture: Alan Richardson.

It was this spirit of pulling together which inspired the centre to include medical staff in their celebration this year.

“This year with pandemic, we realise how important our NHS workers are,” said Naina.

“We see their dedication to the nation with all the hard work they have shown. They have been on hand to help and protect not just the vulnerable individuals, but everyone.

The guests at Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community Centre. Picture: Alan Richardson.

“This past 16 months has put a different perspective on things we took for granted.

“We are therefore celebrating Raksha Bandhan event by honouring our forces, police, emergency services, and NHS for the protection and the bond their provide to our nation.”