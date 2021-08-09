Tayside Hindu Centre reopens doors by honouring NHS workers in festival of unity

NHS workers were honoured for their work to protect their communities during the pandemic yesterday, as Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community Centre celebrated Raksha Bandhan – a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

The Hindu festival, celebrated on the the full moon day of July-August, saw the Dundee-based cultural centre opened its doors for its first in-person event since lockdown began.

And in a fitting tribute, NHS workers were invited to be honoured as “protectors”, along with members of the police, the Royal Air Force, the Army and the Royal Navy.

Among the invited guests were NHS Dr Rajesh Sharma, Dundee West councillor Fraser MacPherson, Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw and fire service officer Lewis Duncan.

Raksha Bandhan, which translates to “protection” and “bond”, is traditionally a celebration of the love between a brother and sister.

On the day of the full moon, sisters tie “rakhi” (small bracelets or amulets) on the wrists of their brothers to protect them against evil influences, and pray for their long life and happiness.

The brothers, in turn, give a gift which is a promise that they will protect their sisters from any harm.

‘Unity’

But the gesture is not limited to biological siblings.

Raina Penman, chairperson of the Tayside Hindu Centre, explained that Raksha Bandhan is also “a great sacred verse of unity, acting as a symbol of life’s advancement and a leading messenger of togetherness.”

It was this spirit of pulling together which inspired the centre to include medical staff in their celebration this year.

“This year with pandemic, we realise how important our NHS workers are,” said Naina.

“We see their dedication to the nation with all the hard work they have shown. They have been on hand to help and protect not just the vulnerable individuals, but everyone.

“This past 16 months has put a different perspective on things we took for granted.

“We are therefore celebrating Raksha Bandhan event by honouring our forces, police, emergency services, and NHS for the protection and the bond their provide to our nation.”