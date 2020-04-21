Tayside health staff well protected as 600,000 items of PPE delivered

NHS Tayside has sourced 600,000 items of protective equipment for its frontline staff in recent weeks.

The health board says its procurement team has been working flat out to ensure nurses, doctors and other workers on Covid-19 wards are properly protected.

The team has secured masks, scrubs, visors, gloves and aprons, as well as 220 pieces of critical medical equipment for use in hospital wards.

In addition, all other necessary supplies have been maintained, including non Covid-related items such as food, utilities, computers and stationery.

The department has also secured a fleet of additional vehicles free of charge to ensure patients can attend essential appointments such as renal dialysis.

Michael Cambridge, associate director of procurement, said: “The procurement team wants to thank colleagues for their dedication and bravery, and stand beside them in the fight against Covid-19. I would like to applaud them and everyone in my team for playing their part in this fight.

“Generous individuals and organisations are also making offers of additional supplies that we can use to supplement stocks that are being disrupted by unprecedented global demand.”

