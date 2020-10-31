Tayside health staff praised for low in-hospital coronavirus infections

Health staff have been praised after it was revealed NHS Tayside has one of the lowest rates of in-hospital coronavirus infections.

New figures show NHS Tayside has the second-lowest rate of in-hospital Covid-19 transmissions on the Scottish mainland, behind only NHS Forth Valley.

As of September, of the 2,285 coronavirus cases in Tayside only 47 were ‘definitely’ infected while in hospital with a further 14 ‘probable’ hospital infections.

This is just 2.1% of the people diagnosed with the virus in Tayside.

At a meeting of the NHS Tayside Board this week, Professor Peter Stonebridge, medical director and executive lead for healthcare-associated infection at the health board, praised staff for their efforts in keeping infection low.

He said: “Infection never goes away and we have to keep it under control.

“On-site Covid-19 infections in Tayside is the second-best of the nine mainland health boards as of September, which is a good thing.

“This is because of well-behaved staff which is good to see, and I hope we can maintain that.

“I think that is because of our culture rather than a specific practice we are doing, so a pat on everyone’s backs for adhering to social distancing and wearing face masks.”

At the meeting the spread of other infectious diseases in hospitals was also discussed, with increases in staphylococcus aureus, which includes the superbug MRSA, and C. difficile infections between quarter one (January to March) and quarter two (April to June).

Hospital transmissions of staphylococcus aureus increased from 17 per 100,000 bed days in quarter one to 29.4 per 100,000 in quarter two.

In June there were 14 cases of this infection across Tayside.

Meanwhile C. difficile, which causes a fever and diarrhoea, increased from 7.2 per 100,000 bed days in quarter one to 8.6 per 100,000 in quarter two, however this is still below the national average.

There were four cases of this as of June.

The other infectious disease discussed at the meeting was E. coli, which causes cramps, diarrhoea, fever and vomiting, with complications potentially leading to death.

In-hospital transmission of E. coli fell from 39.5 per 100,000 bed days in January to March to 34.2 per 100,000 in quarter two and is below the national average.

As of June there were 19 cases of E. coli.