Tayside health chiefs to measure performance with ‘discipline and rigour’

Tayside health chiefs are set to measure their performance with “a level of discipline and rigour” under clear-cut targets set for the next year.

NHS Tayside managers have agreed a set of “corporate objectives” for 2019-20 – targets that bosses say they must meet for the year to be considered a success.

Among the objectives are to reduce unplanned demand on hospitals by 5% and to finalise a new plan to achieve financial balance by 2022.

Senior board members presented the plan at a meeting yesterday – and chairman John Brown said the targets would be reviewed every quarter to ensure they were being met.

Pledging a new “level of discipline and rigour” within senior management, Mr Brown said: “It’s very easy for organisations to set objectives and get them out at the end of the year and say, ‘we haven’t done this one or that one’.

“But this has to be a living document we come back to.”

The setting of clear objectives is among several actions discussed which health bosses hope will improve the perception of its governance, following several scandals last year.

Among the proposals also floated yesterday – set to be formally agreed in April – is to distribute board responsibilities to non-executive members.

Such a move would improve the number of checks and balances the health board makes upon itself in carrying out its work.

Health bosses also used the meeting to unveil the board’s new Transforming Tayside plan for the next three years.

It’s NHS Tayside’s way of rising to the challenge of an ageing population, with the end goal of accelerating the joining-up of health and social care. Chief executive Grant Archibald said: “Many of us are living longer and that means there is a growing demand for our services.

“NHS Tayside has been through a difficult time over recent years but there has been a lot of progress in 2018-19.

“Transforming Tayside is our plan to make sure the good progress continues and we deliver safe, accessible, effective, high quality, person-centred care for everyone in Tayside.”

Health bosses still expect to exceed their budget for the current year by £18.7 million.

That overspend and about £40m of other excesses are set to be written off by Scottish ministers at the end of the month.