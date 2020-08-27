Tayside health and social care bosses must be ‘ruthless’ in prioritising services

Health and social care bosses in Dundee have been told they must be “absolutely ruthless” in what services they prioritise as the city makes its way out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The comments were made at a meeting of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Join Board (IJB) on Tuesday by internal auditor Tony Gaskin.

Finances were scrutinised at the meeting, with Mr Gaskin saying serious changes needed to be made quickly if the partnership was to be financially sustainable.

He said: “There has not been the progress we would have hoped for.

“Covid-19 has had an impact but some things have been hanging about for quite some time and there was no guarantee they would have been done anyway.

“The health services and health and social care were not sustainable before Covid-19 and they won’t be after, so we need to transform services quickly as the tasks are going to get harder and the need is going to get greater.

“Organisations need to be nimble about the resources they have.”

He then referred to the IJB’s mental health strategy which had to go through 57 committees before it was eventually approved and said with the coronavirus pandemic, change can’t take that long anymore.

He said: “This is an unprecedented challenge and it all comes down to priorities, because we can’t do it all.

“It is an enormous task but we are not going to revert back so we must be absolutely ruthless in what we prioritise from what is nice to have to what we absolutely have to have.

“The status quo was not sustainable before Covid-19 and we need to move forward and think of new ways of working.”

It was also agreed the IJB would write to the Scottish Government about their financial situation and call for the funds needed post-coronavirus to be released in full.

Councillor Ken Lynn said: “We have to let the Scottish Government know about the finances required to deliver the essential services we are in charge of.

“I ask that a copy of detailed reports around IJB finances be forwarded to the cabinet secretary for health and sport and the local authority chief executive to outline the financial difficulties.”

Councillor Helen Wright also added the board should seek assurances from the Scottish Government for all pledged money to be released in full to the IJB.

The IJB is set to have a budget of £248.8 million for this financial year.