Perth’s punk prodigies The Trendies have released their first album — 40 years after splitting up!

The band were a regular feature on the Scottish punk scene in the late ’70s before moving to London in search of a record deal that never came — until now. The 14-track CD “The Trendies” is based on sessions and some unreleased material previously recorded at REL Studios in Edinburgh in 1978.

The CD was the idea of the band’s former manager Ron Whytock and bass player Steve Sweeney.

All proceeds from the CD will go to help the work of the Scottish Huntington’s Association, which supports people like former Trendy Colin “Peece” Thomson who is now living with the condition.

Pictured are Steve and Ron with the new CD.