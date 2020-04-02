Tayside GP surgeries to open on Easter Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

GP practices across Tayside are set to remain open on Easter Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite being a public holiday, doctors will be working on Monday April 6 to help members of the public who need help with non-coronavirus related health issues.

Each practice will have a telephone answering message set up to let patients know what their opening arrangements are for Monday.

Dr Jane Bruce, associate medical director for primary care at NHS Tayside, said: “In these unprecedented and challenging times, the Scottish Government has asked GP practices across Scotland to remain open on the April public holidays – but only if it is safe to do so.

“In response, where they are able, a number of GP practices across Tayside are remaining open for some or all of the day on Monday, April 6 to support patient care for those with non-Covid related issues.

“NHS Tayside is offering to support practices by running the out-of-hours GP service from 1pm onwards on Monday, April 6.

“As is current advice all patients with coronavirus symptoms should at all times call 111.

“Patients of GP practices throughout Tayside who are not running regular surgeries after 1pm on Monday, April 6 should phone 01382 424005 between 1pm to 6pm to reach the out-of-ours GPs.

“From 6pm until 8am, patients should call 111 as you would do in the normal out-of-hours periods.”

