Tayside golf club reinstated after cancelling lockdown competition

A Tayside golf club has had an official accreditation reinstated only hours after it was suspended for breaking the lockdown rules.

Strathmore Golf Club had been hit with disciplinary action by Scottish Golf on Friday, June 19 after the governing body discovered the club was planning to go ahead with a gents’ competition yesterday.

However, as this would have gone against the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Scottish Golf suspended the Alyth club.

The competition was subsequently cancelled by the club and Scottish Golf reinstated its membership.

In a statement, Scottish Golf said: “Following further correspondence, the suspension of Strathmore Golf Club has been lifted with immediate effect.

“It remains important to remember that golf continues to benefit from extension to exercise guidelines and we would again encourage all clubs familiarise themselves with the discretionary aspects and the mandatory elements in relation to physical distancing, hygiene and travel.

“It is important that clubs update their own guidance and continue to ensure the golfers understand their obligations in phase two.”

Following this decision, Strathmore Golf Club posted on Facebook to say the competition had been postponed until August.

It said: “It is with deepest regret and bitter disappointment that we have to inform you that we have been forced to cancel the gents’ open this Sunday.

“This late decision was totally out with our control and has been forced upon us.

“We have now allocated Sunday, August 9 as the rescheduled date, when hopefully the restrictions on travel will be sufficiently relaxed for the open to proceed unchallenged.

“We are terribly sorry for the late notice and we look forward to seeing you at Strathmore is the non-too-distant future.”