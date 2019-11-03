Tayside girl making soap and selling it all over the world now making products for dogs

A Tayside girl who makes her own soap and sells it all over the world has now ventured into making products for dogs.

Nine-year-old Amelia Milton’s Smelleez brand sells in Holland, Mexico and the US. Her ingredients include blue poppy seeds, cinnamon and orange.

Now she has turned her attention to four-legged friends. Her Pawz 4 Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (Pads) soap contains a blend of essential oils which not only promotes a healthy coat, but repels ticks and fleas. All profits go to Pads.

Caroline Black, a kennel assistant at Pads, said: “It’s great Amelia is doing this. She has given us quite a lot of gifts already and made a huge effort.

“We will be able to sell the items at our next coffee morning to help with funds.

“It takes place in Burnside Hall in Scone on Saturday November 16 and this will be a great help.”

The dog rescue charity was launched in 1985.