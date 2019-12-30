Tayside gearing up for the New Year with parties, fireballs and ‘dooks’ in the sea

Tayside will jump into 2020 with a bang, with parties and dooks taking place in Dundee, Stonehaven and Arbroath.

Fat Sams will be hosting Dundee’s It’s Happening party on Hogmanay, following its move indoors.

The event will have live performances by artists such as The View’s Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader, with tickets still available online.

Stonehaven will also be hosting its traditional Fireballs event to see in the new year. The spectacular event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from all across Tayside, with many from Dundee planning to make the trip up.

The show will also be broadcast for free online, from a webcam mounted on a clock tower overlooking the parade.

Dookers in Dundee and Arbroath will be refreshing themselves after a long night of partying with a dip in the Tay.

New Year’s dooks have been arranged in Broughty Ferry and Arbroath Harbour, with the Ferry’s dook beginning at 8am and the Arbroath dook following in the afternoon at 2.30pm.

Dundee City Council has announced that parts of Beach Crescent, Gray Street and St.Vincent Street will be closed to motorists, along with the whole of Castle Approach.

The closures start on Wednesday January 1, between 8am and 6pm as keen swimmers brace the elements and take a plunge in the water, many for charity.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, organising the event, said: “The New Year’s Day Dook is a tradition handed down by the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry – some of whom bathed in the waters of the Tay every morning except on the Sabbath.

“This tradition dates back to 1891 as recorded in the first official minutes of the club.

“The Dook has never been cancelled no matter the weather and in 1989 we had to break the ice, with pick axes, in the harbour to be able to swim.

“The event also raises valuable donations for many charities as most dookers raise sponsorship by taking part.”