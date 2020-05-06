Tayside freemasons hand out food parcels and PPE during coronavirus lockdown

Freemasons from across Tayside have been donating thousands of PPE to care homes and handing out food parcels during the coronavirus lockdown.

The equipment has been handed out to care homes across Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, Arbroath and Montrose by 13 different coordinators.

Graham Letford, a member of the Dundee Freemasons Lodge, said: “Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak we have been doing essential shopping and picking up medicine for people, and we have also started doing fresh fish deliveries.

“But recently we have moved on to PPE because we are finding some care homes are in desperate need just now.

“We have donated a couple hundred disposable aprons, gloves and visors, because they go through quite a lot every day.

“It is amazing how grateful people are, and hopefully this will alleviate some of the problems people are having.”

So far the Freemasons have handed out 2,500 items of PPE, and have 5,500 more items on order.

Once they have the materials they need, some of it is given to the staff at Forfar Academy, who make visors out of it.

Graham said it was important to keep up the donations throughout the lockdown: “When we originally set all this up we knew it would really kick in after the first month once people are paid off or put on furlough and not getting their full wages.

“People will also be spending more on electricity because they are in the house all the time.

“That’s why we need to continue our emergency food parcels for anyone who is falling on bad times.

“We don’t look for a pat on the back or anything, we just want to share our charitable side with the community and let people know we look after our own and other people.”

It comes after the organisation were also able to donate 350 Easter eggs on Easter Sunday to Dundee Bairns, an organisation which gives meals to children in deprived areas.

They are still taking in donations, by searching for Graham’s page on JustGiving, or by going to www.paypal.me/grahamletford1957

Meanwhile, anyone who is struggling and needs help with emergency food or supplies of PPE should call Graham on 07766 307 264.