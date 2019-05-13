Tayside firm creates fibre glass animals for customers worldwide

Local work providing fibre glass animals to customers across the world has been halted – after designers ran out of cows.

But Kenny Farquharson, of Horn Imports which provides life-size fibre glass models of animals, insists it’s only a temporary measure after he was inundated with orders for his special creations.

Such is the volume of business he has undertaken this year, he has now run out of cows.

Kenny, who works from the firm’s base in Errol, Perthshire, said: “The life-size cows we provide have proved so popular that I have none in stock at the moment – but there are plenty of the real live ones all around me.

“I’ll very soon have more of the fibre glass variety, though, and that means more will be winging their way to all corners of the world.”

One which is not going so far away has been ordered by a couple from Hereford for their wedding reception in July.

Kenny explained the cow will be a rather unusual guest at their nuptials.

He said: “For educational purposes, schools worldwide use the cows to show pupils where milk comes from by pouring milk into the cow and milking it.

“However, this couple are pouring Pimm’s into their cow and serving it from there.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City are on the cusp of winning the English Premier League title and another of Kenny’s cows will be getting well milked should they clinch the championship this weekend.

A City season ticket holder is the proud owner of one of Kenny’s creations which is painted in City colours.

In honour of City skipper Vincent Kompany, who netted the only goal in their vital Monday home win over Leicester, the cow has been christened Vincent Cowpany.

That is not the only recent link Kenny’s creations have with English football.

Italian company Fratelli Beretta are an Everton sponsor and they have a fibre glass pig painted in Everton colours sitting in their Milan office.

Kenny stated: “We had the pig shipped to Everton’s Goodison Park and from there it was transported to Milan.”

Plenty more animals have been transported across the world, to places like South Korea, Slovakia, Finland, the US, Norway, Qatar, Hong Kong and Spain.

It isn’t only big animals that are produced as Kenny has also shipped out a West Highland terrier to Singapore.